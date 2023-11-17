PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $408.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

