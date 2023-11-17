Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Boosted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.86% of Pool worth $126,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,851,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Pool by 16.9% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 134,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $347.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $295.95 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.