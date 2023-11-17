Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 3,273 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Wednesday, August 30th, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $84,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.6 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after buying an additional 299,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 154,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POWI

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.