Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.03. 4,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 23,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.15. Prenetics Global had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prenetics Global Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prenetics Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Prenetics Global by 81.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

