Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.83%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

