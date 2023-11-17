Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.25% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $48.27 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

