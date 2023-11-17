Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.45% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $80.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

