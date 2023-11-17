Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 59,085 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,085 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,372,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86,803 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

