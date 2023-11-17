Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGF stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

