Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

TLH stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

