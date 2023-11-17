Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.