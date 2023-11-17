Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

