Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $710,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SKYY stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.