Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 384,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 173,727 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

