Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.49 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $112,606,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,770 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 453,325 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

