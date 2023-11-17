Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.68 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,107 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.88 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

