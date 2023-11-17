Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.20 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,478 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 580,845 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $78.79 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

