Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

