Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,404 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $724,787,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.