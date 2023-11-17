Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,829 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,212,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,518,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

