Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,743 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

