ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Up 12.7%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report) was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €5.57 ($5.99) and last traded at €5.53 ($5.95). Approximately 2,795,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.91 ($5.28).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.90 and a 200-day moving average of €7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.