Protalix BioTherapeutics’ (PLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PLX. TheStreet upgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Protalix BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of PLX opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.24. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dror Bashan acquired 64,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $90,322.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

