Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.30 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

