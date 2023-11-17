Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,952 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in PPL by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 5.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 40.0% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

