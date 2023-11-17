Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AES were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
AES Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of AES opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.
In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
