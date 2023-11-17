Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $129.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $134.37.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.