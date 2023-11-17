Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,043 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BILL by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,383,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $210,964,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 5.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,426,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the period.

BILL stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.97.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,510,453.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

