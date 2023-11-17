Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,290 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.91 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

