Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,366 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.5 %
OMC opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
