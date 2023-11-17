Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,128 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.09.

MAA opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

