Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 222 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

