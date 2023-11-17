Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,181 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,315. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

