Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $123,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 78.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Crown by 87.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,132,000 after purchasing an additional 563,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 322.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,768,000 after purchasing an additional 440,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

