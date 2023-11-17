Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

