Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 20th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of PXS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 1,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 92,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.