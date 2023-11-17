Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:MIRA)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.
