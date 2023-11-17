Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.15.

CAE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$28.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.13. CAE has a 52-week low of C$25.44 and a 52-week high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.