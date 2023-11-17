Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Raised by Cormark (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bsr Reit in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Bsr Reit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.