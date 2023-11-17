QinetiQ Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QinetiQ Group Stock Down 8.5 %

QQ opened at GBX 320.80 ($3.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 329.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 340.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,348.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 296 ($3.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 382.40 ($4.70).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.16) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.53) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 450.40 ($5.53).

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.