Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,569 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

