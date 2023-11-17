Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,152 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 218.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $140.33 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

