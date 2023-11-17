Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,367 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after acquiring an additional 512,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $43.40.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

