Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $119.83 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $191.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.