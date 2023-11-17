Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,390 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 317.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $295.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $295.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

