Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 49,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6 %

Amphenol stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

