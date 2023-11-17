Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.63.
QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.
In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
