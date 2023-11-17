Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.