Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $697,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,866 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $235.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.83. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.82 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

