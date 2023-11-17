Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 87,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KB stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05.

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.