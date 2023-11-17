Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $348.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

